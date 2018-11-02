Josh Gordon Responds To Tardiness Report, Thanks Patriots For Help

FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh Gordon declined to comment Friday on the report that he would be disciplined during the New England Patriots’ game against the Buffalo Bills for tardiness last week.

But his response to a later question suggested Gordon has had some issues with arriving on time since joining the Patriots in mid-September.

During a media scrum in front of his locker, Gordon was asked if he’s “done a good job in terms of being on time and being where (he needs) to be.”

“If I haven’t,” the veteran wide receiver replied, “I’ve been helped along the way. So I’m definitely thankful for all the help I’ve gotten here and definitely appreciative (as I) figure my way out here.”

Asked directly about the report, which came from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Gordon said: “I do not have any (comment) on it, but I heard about it.”

Gordon, who wound up starting against the Bills and playing 84 percent of offensive snaps in New England’s 25-6 victory, was highly complimentary of the Patriots organization, expressing his gratitude for the assistance he’s received since arriving via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

“(It’s been) great,” he said. “I’m getting all the opportunity I could want, patience from the treatment staff, coaching staff, teammates. Everybody’s helping me along the way. It’s been a great opportunity and experience, and hopefully we’ll just keep that going on through the rest of the season.”

He added: “For a guy like in my position, transitioning can be a difficult thing for you, and they’ve made it real easy for me.”

Gordon, who dealt with myriad off-field issues during his time in Cleveland, said Patriots players are asked to adhere to a strict set of responsibilities but that the rewards for staying in line are worthwhile.

“The expectation from us is high, and I think it’s warranted,” he said. “They give a lot to us and expect a lot in return. If we come in every day and do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be rewarded in that. But none of it goes without it being directed in the right way. Everybody knows about it. It’s in the right context and content. We know what we have to do, it’s set out for us, and we try to go get it done.”

In five games for the Patriots, Gordon has 17 catches on 28 targets for 266 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots have won all five games he’s played in, nearly equaling the Browns’ win total from the last four seasons combined (six).

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images