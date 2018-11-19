Josh Richardson Throws His Shoe Into Crowd, Ejected From Lakers Vs. Game

Like NBA referees, Austin Powers probably would frown upon Josh Richardson’s antics.

The Miami Heat Guard was ejected from his team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday after he threw one of his shoes into the crowd at American Airlines Arena. Richardson’s shoe fell off in the fourth quarter during a missed dunk attempt, on which he believed referees missed a foul on him. As he simultaneously was trying to untie the laces and argue his case to officials, frustration seemed to overcome his good sense.

Josh Richardson got a tech for throwing his shoe into the stands 😬 pic.twitter.com/fsqWOpLMI1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2018

A referee called a technical foul against Richardson and ejected him. He scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists. Richardson’s stats and behavior contrast with the 51 points Lakers superstar LeBron James scored, while wearing both shoes, in his team’s 113-97 win over the Heat.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images