Julian Edelman Apologizes To Patriots Fans After Blowout Loss To Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands upon thousands of New England Patriots fans journeyed to the Music City for Sunday’s Patriots-Titans game.

They would have been better off staying at the bars on Broadway.

The Titans dominated the favored Patriots from opening kickoff to final whistle, snapping New England’s six-game winning streak with a decisive 34-10 victory at Nissan Stadium.

After the game, a somber Julian Edelman apologized for not putting on a better show for his team’s traveling party.

“I’m sorry we disappointed some of the fans that were out here for us,” the Patriots wide receiver said. “They were heavily populated here. But we’ve got to go back to New England and get back to work.”

Edelman actually had one of his most productive games of the season with nine catches on 12 targets for 104 yards before exiting with an ankle injury during the fourth quarter. The Patriots’ offense as a whole, though, struggled mightily, going 5-for-20 on third down, reaching the red zone just once and going three-and-out on four of their 12 possessions.

Asked specific questions about the Patriots’ offensive issues, Edelman said he needed to watch the film before commenting. He kept his answers brief during his five-minute postgame media scrum, uttering some variation of “we got outplayed” on seven different occasions.

“It’s going to be a long ride home,” he said.

Edelman also apologized to the assembled reporters before exiting the Patriots’ locker room.

“I’m not in a good mood, guys,” Edelman said. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for being an a-hole. But we got outplayed.”

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images