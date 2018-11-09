Julian Edelman Explains Why He Isn’t Itching To Throw More Passes

Julian Edelman isn’t your ordinary wide receiver.

The New England Patriots star has made himself into one of the NFL’s best slot wideouts, as he underwent a position change upon entering the league after playing quarterback at Kent State.

The Patriots rarely let Edelman flash his QB skills, but the two-time Super Bowl champion has made the most of his opportunities. Edelman tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the Patriots’ 2015 AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens and executed a perfect 37-yard screen pass to James White in New England’s win over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.

Despite being a more-than-capable passer in gadget plays, Edelman doesn’t have a burning desire to show off his arm. The 31-year-old already has enough on his plate as one of the Patriots’ top receivers and, you know, New England is pretty well-equipped under center.

“No. Absolutely not,” Edelman said when asked by WBZ’s Steve Burton if he wants to throw the ball more. “When you get up at this level and you see how these guys throw the ball — playing with Tom Brady — the accuracy and the responsibility of a quarterback is something you miss and you don’t miss. I like going out and I like catching rocks and blocking and doing sweeps and all that stuff. I’m happy and content where I’m at.”

While Edelman isn’t longing to unleash the special wrinkle in his game, it’s still something opposing teams have to keep in the back of their minds. But the Patriots seem to always pick the perfect time to cut QB Edelman loose, which typically leaves defenses looking foolish.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports