Juventus Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Juventus couldn’t be flying higher at this stage of the season.

The juggernaut of Italian soccer will host Manchester United on Wednesday at Juventus Stadium in Turin Italy, in a UEFA Champions League Group H game. Juventus will clinch first place in the group with a victory over Manchester United, while a draw will confirm its progression to the Round of 16 with two games remaining in the group stage. Manchester United can tighten its hold on second place with a victory, but a draw or loss only will heighten the sense of anxiety at Old Trafford.

Juventus beat Manchester United 1-0 on Oct. 23 at Old Trafford, announcing itself as a legitimate contender to win European soccer’s elite competition. That result extended Manchester United’s goal drought to two Champions League game, and failure to score in Turin will mark the Red Devils’ longest streak of European futility in 12 years.

Juventus has yet to concede a goal in this season’s Champions League. This impressive defense is a primary reason why Juventus is a virtual lock to win its eighth consecutive Serie A (Italian first division) title, and its offseason addition of Cristiano Ronaldo might provide the club with enough firepower to reign in Europe for the first time since 1996.

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Manchester United online.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images