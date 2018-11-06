Kansas Vs. Michigan State Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

It won’t take long for college basketball fans to get treated to an exciting matchup.

The NCAA basketball season kicks off Tuesday night with a couple of major conference heavyweights going head-to-head in No. 1 Kansas and No. 10 Michigan State.

Although the Jayhawks lost a few big players to the NBA Draft, they still are loaded with talent and are the team to beat in the Big 12. Similarly, teams will be taking aim at the Spartans, who enter the season on paper as the top Big 10 squad.

Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. Michigan State online:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images