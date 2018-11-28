Kawhi Leonard Agrees To Lucrative Shoe Contract With This Company

2018 has taken Kawhi Leonard to a new team and a new shoe sponsor.

The Toronto Raptors forward agreed to sign an endorsement deal with New Balance, NBA sources first told Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes on Wednesday and later confirmed to ESPN’s Nick DePaula. Leonard will become the highest-profile member of New Balance’s basketball roster and reportedly will earn a hefty salary for doing so.

Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a multi-year shoe deal with re-emerging brand New Balance, league sources confirm to ESPN's @NickDePaula. The deal is likely to pay Leonard over $5 million per year. pic.twitter.com/KCfTbX9Frv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2018

Leonard wore Jordan Brand sneakers for the first seven years of his NBA career but parted ways with the Nike subsidiary last month.

The sneaker change marks Leonard’s second major switch of the 2018. The Raptors acquired him in July from the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster trade. He has thrived in Toronto so far, averaging 24.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals and leading the Raptors to an NBA-best 18-4 record.

