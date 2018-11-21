Kevin Durant: Spat With Draymond Green Won’t Affect My Free-Agency Decision

Kevin Durant won’t skip town over spilled milk.

The Golden State Warriors superstar told Yahoo! Sports’ Christ Hynes on Tuesday his recent spat with Draymond Green won’t affect his looming free-agency decision. Durant and Green clashed last week during and after the Warriors’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, with the latter reportedly using the former’s free-agency uncertainty as fuel for his ire. The Warriors stars have repaired their relationship since then and promised not to let their flare-up derail the team’s quest for a third consecutive NBA championship.

Durant also insists the incident with Green won’t drive him to a new team next summer.

“Nah, (it won’t factor),” Durant said. “Because at the end of the day, I’m just a ballplayer that’s just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I’m just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me.”

One Warriors player anonymously asserted last week the feud with Green all but clinched Durant’s departure. However, Durant contradicts the asserstion in his comments to Yahoo! Sports, setting the stage for more speculation and innuendo in the coming months.

And perhaps another outburst on the subject from Green.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images