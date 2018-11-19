Kevin Durant Swears At Fan During Warriors Vs. Mavericks Game

There’s no love lost between Kevin Durant and at least one Dallas Mavericks fan.

The Golden State Warriors superstar swore at a fan Saturday at American Airlines Center during his team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The fan was seated courtside when Durant approached and snapped at him. The incident was captured on video, in which Durant clearly can be seen and heard issuing a simple command.

“Watch the f—ing game and shut the f–k up,” Durant said.

We’re not sure what led to Durant’s outburst. Perhaps the fan was chiding him harder than Draymond Green did last week. Or maybe it was out of frustration over the game, which the Warriors ultimately dropped 112-109.

Either way, the NBA is bound to frown upon Durant swearing at opposing fans. Too bad he can’t use a burner persona in real life.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images