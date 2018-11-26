Khabib Nurmagomedov Sounds Willing To End Nasty Feud With Conor McGregor

The hatred between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor might not run as deep as you think.

While there seemingly is no love lost between the two UFC stars, Nurmagomedov acknowledged Monday during a news conference in Moscow to announce a sponsorship with Gorilla Energy Drinks that he actually could envision a reconciliation with McGregor.

“Everything is possible. Just as McGregor and I feuded, so we could reconcile,” Nurmagomedov said, per The Associated Press.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor developed an intense rivalry leading up to their showdown at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, and things only escalated after the fight. Nurmagomedov, who won via submission to retain the UFC lightweight championship, jumped over the cage and sparked a brawl with McGregor’s team.

That doesn’t mean Nurmagomedov will carry a grudge to the grave, though. In fact, it sounds like Nurmagomedov would be willing to bury the hatchet with McGregor, even though he admitted Monday he’s unsure how he’ll react when he next sees his bitter rival.

“Who are we not to forgive one another when the Almighty forgives us?,” Nurmagomedov asked.

Nurmagomedov’s victory over McGregor improved his record to 27-0. He has a hearing with the Nevada State Athletic Commission scheduled for Dec. 10 regarding the crazy events of UFC 229, after which we could learn more about the champ’s future.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images