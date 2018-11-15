Kyrie Irving Clarifies Comment About Celtics Adding Seasoned Veteran

The Boston Celtics feature a fairly young roster, and their youth has been highlighted to start the 2018-19 NBA season.

The Celtics, who have nine players with league experience of four years or less, have struggled out of the gate, including a 1-4 mark on a recent five-game road trip.

Following the final contest of the trip (a tough loss to the Portland Trail Blazers), Kyrie Irving somewhat lamented Boston’s lack of veteran leadership, noting the club could benefit from having a 15-year veteran on the roster. But after the Celtics’ 29-point win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, the star guard set the record straight about the point he was trying to make with his recent comments.

Kyrie Irving said he didn't mean anyone specific when he said the Celtics could use a 14- or 15-year veteran: pic.twitter.com/tHXBXOIXCI — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 15, 2018

The type of player Irving described surely could help the C’s, especially come playoff time. Irving and Aron Baynes are the only players on the Celtics’ roster with NBA Finals experience, and the two combine for 13 years of league service time. Boston will need all the help it can get if it reaches the championship round, especially since the C’s likely would be squaring off with the vaunted Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics are no strangers to midseason acquisitions, so there’s reason to believe president of basketball operations Danny Ainge could pull off something in hopes of giving his team a boost.

