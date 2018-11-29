Here’s What Kyrie Irving Told Gordon Hayward During Practice Pep Talk

Gordon Hayward has yet to recapture his All-Star form since returning from the fractured tibia and dislocated ankle that sidelined him for all but five minutes of last season.

The Boston Celtics forward has looked tentative during the first 21 games of this season, choosing to play the role of facilitator off the bench instead of being the premier scorer he was during his final season with the Utah Jazz.

Boston currently sits at 11-10 and is looking for something to jumpstart what was supposed to be an NBA Finals-worthy campaign. With the Celtics’ offense continuing to sputter, Kyrie Irving wants Hayward to be more aggressive, and the star guard gave his teammate a pep talk Thursday at practice.

Kyrie Irving on Gordon Hayward: "We had practice yesterday and I told him, 'Look for your shot more. Get aggressive and get yourself going because you are a great talent in this league and I don't want you to ever forget that.'" — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 29, 2018

Irving makes a good point.

Prior to his injury, Hayward had become one of the better two-way players in the league. He could score at all three levels, and he was a go-to guy for a team that won 51 games and made it to the Western Conference semifinals.

While his shot hasn’t come back yet, Hayward has been good in the pick-and-roll as a passer this season. If he can start attacking the basket and looking for his own shot, it will add another dimension to Boston’s offense. That’s something the Celtics desperately need.

