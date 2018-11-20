Kyrie Irving Shows Off Remarkable Balance, Handles In Crazy Training Drill

Everyone knows Kyrie Irving is a wizard with the basketball in his hands, but every now and then the star point guard will do something that leaves you in awe.

The Boston Celtics star did just that via a training video that recently took the internet by storm. In an impressive act of balance and ball-handling, Irving stood on two basketballs while firing off quick chest passes before rapidly dribbling a basketball in each hand.

You’ll have to see it to believe it, and you can do so here.

Irving has a knack for getting the basketball world abuzz with his crazy handles, and it likely won’t be very long until the five-time All-Star makes the highlight reels yet again for putting a defender in a blender.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports