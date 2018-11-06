LaMelo Ball Returns To High School; LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Eyes This Route To NBA

The traveling basketball road show that is the Ball family has veered toward a conventional route.

LaMelo Ball revealed Tuesday via Twitter he’s returning to high school and plans to enroll at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio for his senior year. Ball, 17, withdrew from Chino Hills (Calif.) High School in October 2017 in order to be homeschooled and play basketball professionally — first overseas with Lithuanian club BC Prienai and then in the statside JBA league his father, LaVar Ball, founded.

“I’ve decided to return to highschool and complete my senior year,” LaMelo Ball wrote. “I thank my dad for the JBA Experience and playing overseas. I’ve been accepted to attend Spire Prep Academy in Geneva, Ohio where i look forward to earning my highschool diploma and winning with my new team!”

Ball last year was the seventh-ranked recruit in the Class of 2019, according to Slam Magazine’s Franklyn Calle. Ball will compete with and against his peers upon his return to high school and likely will be among the most heavily recruited prospects in the nation.

Meanwhile, Ball’s older brother, LiAngelo, plans to enter the G League player pool, The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: LiAngelo Ball has notified NBA G League teams that he is planning to enter player pool to sign a G League contract. Ball went undrafted in June NBA draft after playing in Lithuania last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2018

Whether the Ball Brothers’ seeming return to their basketball senses pays the ultimate dividend — joining their oldest sibling Lonzo Ball on the Los Angeles Lakers — remains to be seen, but theirs continues to be a sporting story like no other.

