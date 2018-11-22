Lane Johnson Praises Tom Brady While Taking Another Shot At ‘Patriot Way’

The Philadelphia Eagles stink, but according to Lane Johnson, it’s not time for them to think about employing the “Patriot Way.”

Over the last nearly two decades, the New England Patriots have had sustained success, appearing in eight Super Bowls and winning five. The mentality over time has gained notoriety, and now simply is known as the “Patriot Way.”

Maybe the most outspoken critic of that mantra is Johnson. The Eagles offensive lineman called the Patriots a “fear-based organization” following Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII win over New England, and has been unable to help himself from taking shots at the Pats for not having fun ever since.

But after 11 weeks of action this season, the Eagles have learned firsthand how difficult it is to repeat as Super Bowl champions. They sit at 4-6 and have their work cut out for them if they want to make the postseason.

In an interview with ESPN’s Tim McManus, Johnson was asked if the Eagles’ slow start has him changing his tune at all about the Pats’ approach.

“Not really,” Johnson told McManus. “I mean, I’m having fun playing. I’ve been in losing situations before. Everyone is going to come around and make sure to try and rub it in my face. I’ve had worse stuff than a quote come back to my face with these suspensions.”

Johnson (predictably) didn’t stop there.

The 28-year-old basically chalked up the Patriots’ success to quarterback Tom Brady, indicating that if not for him, New England probably wouldn’t be where it’s at.

“I don’t think it’s a ‘We’re,’ I think it’s a Number 12. That’s what I think, personally,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how everything is going to tie up after he retires, but I think he is a big reason for the success up there, that’s what I think.

“I think Number 12 is probably the best player that has ever played,” Johnson later added. “You get that unique individual like that, you add a supporting cast around but you’ve seen people come and go throughout the years and one thing has remained constant throughout the whole equation.”

While Brady obviously has been instrumental in the organization’s success, so too has head coach Bill Belichick, although who is the most important between the two is a contentious topic in New England.

Regardless, at least Johnson is having fun.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images