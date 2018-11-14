Le’Veon Bell Odds: Betting Frontrunners To Land RB This Offseason

Le’Veon Bell won’t be playing this season, meaning attention now is turned to where he’ll land.

Bell, who remained steadfast in his holdout, did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, meaning he is ineligible to play the rest of the campaign. Having been saddled with the franchise tag again, Bell had been holding out in hopes of signing a long-term, lucrative contract that likely would come with plenty of guaranteed money.

It seems clear the Steelers are reticent to give him the type of money he’d be looking for — especially now with the emergence of James Conner — meaning that he probably will be headed elsewhere this offseason.

So, who might he land with? Well, 24 minutes after Bell bailed (probably) once and for all on Pittsburgh, OddsShark posted the betting odds for which team Bell most likely will be playing with come Week 1 of 2019.

Updated odds on which team Le'Veon Bell will be on for Game 1 of the 2019 regular season (@betonline_ag): NYJ +300

OAK +500

TB +700

PHI +700

GB +750

SF +900

IND +900

BAL +900

HOU +1200

SEA +1600

PIT +1600

NE +3300 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 13, 2018

Predictably, the teams that are frontrunners either have no running game (see: Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and/or are objectively awful. But if Bell wants to get the contract he’s looking for, there’s a pretty good chance that’s what he’ll have to settle for.

