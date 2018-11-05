Le’Veon Bell Returning? Steelers Running Back Tweets Vague Message

Le’Veon Bell’s holdout might have an end in sight, after all.
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been holding out all season over a contract dispute. Regularly spotted in Miami doing god know’s what, Bell really has looked unaffected by Pittsburgh’s success — led by second-year back James Conner — without him.
But then Bell tweeted this Monday morning:
First of all: Lol at Bell’s spelling of “farewell.”
Second of all: It sure looks like the 26-year-old is hinting at a return. Some prominent reporters seem to feel that way, at least.
Emojies indeed, gentlemen.
OK, let’s get back to Bell.
Here’s what you need to know with the All-Pro apparently leaving South Beach:
The question, of course, is do the Steelers really need Bell? Is his return worth the inevitable headache?
Pittsburgh looked disjointed early on, beginning the season 1-2-1. Since then, however, the Steelers have won four straight and currently sit atop the AFC North at 5-2-1. Oh, and Conner is second in the NFL with 706 rushing yards.
Still, it would be shocking if the Steelers turned away a player of Bell’s caliber.
