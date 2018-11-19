Limerick Hurler Declan Hannon Reacts To Winning Players Champions Cup

Although baseball wasn’t being played at Fenway Park on Sunday, it was a pretty exciting day at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

Fenway played host to the ancient Irish sport of hurling, with teams from Limerick, Clare, Cork and Wexford all taking aim at the coveted Players Champions Cup. In a slate that featured two semifinal contests before a championship, it was Limerick that came out on top.

After the final contest, Limerick hurler Declan Hannon talked to NESN’s Adam Pellerin about winning the title. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.