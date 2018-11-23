Lions’ Matt Patricia Already On Hot Seat? Ex-Patriots Coordinator Hasn’t Impressed

Matt Patricia’s first season as head coach of the Detroit Lions is going so poorly, some are wondering if he’ll even get a second one.

The Lions’ 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving dropped them to 4-7, which ensures they won’t be able to improve upon the 9-7 record former coach Jim Caldwell led them to in each of the last two seasons. And improving on the Lions’ mediocrity under Caldwell was specifically what Detroit general manager Bob Quinn hired Patricia to do, Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith noted Friday.

“(T)he reality is, it’s not progress until Patricia improves on the 9-7 record of the team he inherited, the 9-7 record that wasn’t good enough for Caldwell to keep his job,” Smith wrote. “Patricia definitely isn’t going to do that this year, and he’s done little as a coach to inspire confidence he’ll do it next year, either.”

Patricia’s job is likely safe for at least one more season, as Smith admitted, but the Lions’ performance Thursday in front of a national audience did little to suggest this team is trending upward. Quarterback Matt Stafford threw two back-breaking interceptions, and Detroit’s best defense consisted mostly of leaving receivers wide open and hoping fill-in quarterback Chase Daniel overthrew them.

By trading away leading receiver Golden Tate at the deadline, the Lions signaled weeks ago they were focused on the future over the present. That makes some sense, given the presence of promising young playmakers like Kenny Golladay and Kerryon Johnson, but Stafford will be entering his 11th professional season in 2019, and few quarterbacks (outside of Tom Brady and Drew Brees) actually get better as they age.

The question is, assuming the Lions do eventually round into form, will Patricia be around to oversee it?

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images