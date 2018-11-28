Liverpool Falls To PSG, Slips To Third Place In Champions League Group C

Liverpool must beat Napoli by at least a two-goal margin in their final UEFA Champions League Group C game to reach the Round of 16 following Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
The result at Parc des Princes, coupled with Napoli’s win over Red Star Belgrade, leaves the Reds third in the group and three points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s leaders, who’ll visit Anfield next month on the sixth and final gameday of the group stage.
Jurgen Klopp’s side must, therefore, better the 1-0 win the Italian team claimed over them at Stadio San Paolo in October in order to qualify.
Goals by Juan Bernat and Neymar put PSG up 2-0 in a first half they controlled for large parts, but James Milner’s 46th-minute penalty kick earned Liverpool a route back into the game.
However, despite a much-improved display after the interval, the Reds were unable to force a tying goal, which would have kept them above the French champions ahead of December’s group-stage finale.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP