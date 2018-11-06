Liverpool Falls To Red Star In Champions League Upset; Group C Wide Open

Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League aspirations suffered a blow Tuesday with a 2-0 defeat by Red Star Belgrade at Rajko Mitic Stadium.
A quickfire double from Milan Pavkov midway through the first half gave the Serbian title-holders control of a tie the Reds had hoped to win to consolidate top spot in Group C.
But Jurgen Klopp’s men could not find a way back into the game and, with their points total therefore staying at six, will need to gain results from their remaining Champions League games against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
