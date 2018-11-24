Liverpool Vs. Watford: Reds Win 3-0, Continue Hot Premier League Start

Three second-half goals ensured Liverpool maintained their excellent start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

After pressing for long periods, Mohamed Salah finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when he drove Sadio Mane’s brilliant pull-back beyond Ben Foster from 10 yards out.

Shortly after, the Reds doubled their tally when Trent Alexander-Arnold curled a sublime free-kick over the Hornets’ wall and into the net from 20 yards.

Jordan Henderson was sent off for a second bookable offense with nine minutes remaining; however, Roberto Firmino made certain of the win by nodding in from close range after Foster had foiled Mane’s effort.

The result means Jürgen Klopp’s side remain in second position in the standings, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC