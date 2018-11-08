Logan Ryan Offers Humorous Bill Belichick-Mike Vrabel Comparison

Logan Ryan spent the first four years of his career playing for Bill Belichick, so he knows a thing or two about the New England Patriots coach’s fashion sense.

Ryan, who signed with the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2016 season, is preparing to face his old team Sunday when the Patriots visit Nissan Stadium. The cornerback was asked Wednesday to compare Belichick and his current coach, former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, and he gave a humorous and likely correct observation on their wardrobes.

I’m down here in Nashville for the week. Logan Ryan was just asked to compare Mike Vrabel to Bill Belichick and responded, “Vrabel is a lot younger, taller, maybe dresses a little better.” November 7, 2018

Fair enough.

Ryan and the Titans will have their hands full Sunday no matter what outfit Belichick sports on the sidelines in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have reeled off six wins in a row after starting 1-2 and appear to be getting better as the year progresses. Tennessee, meanwhile, enters Week 10 at 4-4 after beating the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images