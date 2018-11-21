Manny Machado Clarifies Hustling Comments In Apparent Damage-Control Effort

Manny Machado wants interested teams to know he actually is who he said he wasn’t.

The Los Angeles Dodges shortstop has tried to clarify his recent boast about his unwillingness to hustle. Machado shocked some players, fans and potential employers last month during the National League Championship Series when he told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal he’s not “going to be Johnny Hustle” on the diamond. Even New York Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner, who is mulling over whether to offer Machado a $300 million-plus free-agent contract this offeseason, found Machado’s comments “troubling.”

Machado explained Tuesday in an interview with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand he mis-spoke, causing many to misconstrue his comments.

“When I was asked that question, I was definitely on the defensive, and I was wrong to answer it the way that I did, because looking back, it doesn’t come across how I meant it,” Machado said. “For me, I was trying to talk about how I’m not the guy who is eye wash. There’s a difference between fake hustle for show and being someone who tries hard to win. I’ve always been the guy who does whatever he can to win for his team.

“But I know how I said it and how that came across, and it’s something I take responsibility for. I look forward to talking with each GM and owner that we meet with about that, or any other questions they have.”

It’s safe to assume Machado’s explanation doubles as an attempt to control the damage his original comments caused. The Yankees, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs have been expected to pursue his services now that he has entered free agency. Perhaps by clarifying his controversial comments he can hit the open market with a clean slate.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images