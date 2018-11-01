Manny Machado Leaving Dodgers? Star Essentially Reveals Plans On Instagram

Manny Machado came to the Los Angeles Dodgers to win a World Series title. After falling just short of that goal, it sure sounds like he’s headed elsewhere.

The All-Star shortstop, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, used Instagram late Wednesday night to post what virtually was farewell message to L.A.

“I’d like to thank the Los Angeles Dodgers organization for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for a World Series title,” Machado wrote. “Wearing that iconic Dodger Blue everyday was truly an honor. To Doc (manager Dave Roberts), the coaching staff and the boys, it was a privilege going into battle with all of you! Something I’ll never forget!!

“Thank you to the Dodgers staff and front office for welcoming me and my wife with open arms from day one. To the Dodger Faithful and Pantone 294, you guys are amazing! 50,000 strong, bleeding Dodger Blue night in and night out. Thank you for making my experience as a Dodger, one I will cherish forever. I know we didn’t achieve our goal of bringing a championship back to Chavez Ravine, but there is no doubt in my mind that with this group of guys a World Series Title is on the horizon. Gracias por hacerme sentir como en casa.”

We’re no detectives, but that doesn’t sound like a guy who’s sticking around in L.A.

Machado’s departure hardly would be a surprise, though. The Dodgers acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles in July 2018 with the full expectation he was a rental, and he’ll command a massive maximum contract on the free agent market this winter.

The 26-year-old should have plenty of suitors, including the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. And while his stock may have dropped ever so slightly after a subpar World Series against the Boston Red Sox, he’s still one of the game’s premier infield talents and likely will be paid as such.

Just not in L.A., it appears.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images