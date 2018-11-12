Manny Machado Rumors: Yankees Doing ‘Extensive Work’ On Star Free Agent

Whatever the New York Yankees elect to do with Manny Machado this offseason, their decision apparently will be well informed.

The Yankees are doing “extensive” background work on the free agent shortstop, The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reported Monday, citing sources. New York, like many clubs, appears to be reevaluating Machado after his bizarre anti-hustle comments during the Major League Baseball postseason.

From The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal:

“Teams routinely seek background information on potential acquisitions, but the Yankees appear to be doing particularly extensive work on free-agent infielder Manny Machado, sources tell The Athletic’s Jayson Stark.

“The sources said manager Aaron Boone, front-office members and scouts are among those calling around about Machado, whose on-field conduct and ‘I’m not Johnny Hustle’ interview with FS1 during the postseason invited additional scrutiny.”

There have been conflicting reports on the Yankees’ potential interest in Machado. One report had the Bronx Bombers being “lukewarm” on the 26-year-old, while another claimed New York would pursue Machado if the price was right.

For all the warranted criticism of Machado’s on-field conduct, he remains one of the best all-around talents in the game, and is coming off his most productive season. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Machado played in all 162 games while hitting .297 with 37 homers and 107 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images