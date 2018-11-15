Manny Machado’s Hustling Comments ‘Troubling’ To Hal Steinbrenner

Manny Machado will be one of the most sought-after free agents during the Major League Baseball offseason, but could he have hurt his chances on where he’ll end up because of his “Johnny hustle” comments?

There’s no denying Machado is a talented baseball player and he’ll likely have a number of offers from teams around the league. But his comments potentially could come back to haunt him and hurt his chances of signing that long-term lucrative contract he desires.

One team the 26-year-old repeatedly has been linked to is the New York Yankees, and the team reportedly is doing “extensive research” on him. But even all the deep-diving on the infielder won’t erase what he said, and has the team’s general managing partner feeling a little uneasy about committing to Machado.

“If it’s a $300 million guy or a $10 million, clearly those comments are troubling,” Hal Steinbrenner said, via Sports Illustrated’s Jenna West. “But that’s really (general manager Brian Cashman’s) job. If we’re interested in any player, sit down with him face-to-face and ask him, ‘Where did this come from? What was the context around the entire interview? Was there a point you were trying to (make)? How do you justify it?'”

Machado seemed to justify his comments by saying he’ll “never change” while he was playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the World Series.

But if he sits down with Cashman and tries to sell why he’d be a good fit in the Bronx, he may want to rethink his answer.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images