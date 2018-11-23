Markelle Fultz Enjoyed Amari Cooper’s Botched-Free-Throw TD Celebration

Credit Markelle Fultz for his willingness to laugh at himself along with the rest of the United States.

The Philadelphia 76ers point guard seemingly enjoyed Amari Cooper’s touchdown celebration, which mocked his free-throw shooting woes on national television. Fultz used social media to show his appreciation Thursday night, as he watched the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Shortly after Cooper’s third-quarter touchdown, Fultz re-tweeted The Checkdown’s photo of the Cowboys wide receiver’s tribute to the maligned second-year NBA player.

Markelle Fultz recognizing the nod from Amari Cooper. pic.twitter.com/7BFLBjz6kq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 23, 2018

Fultz later saluted Cooper for his “good shot” via an Instagram video he posted, in which he others with whom he was watching the Cowboys versus Redskins game laugh loudly at the celebration.

We all should be thankful for Fultz’s good sense of humor.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images