Mass. College Basketball Player Floors Opponent With Brutal Cheap Shot

What drove Kewan Platt to deliver the lowlight of the college basketball season?

The Fitchburg (Mass.) State junior leveled Nichols College’s Nate Tenaglia with a vicious cheap shot on Tuesday in their NCAA Division 3 men’s basketball game. Tenaglia had just shot a three pointer in the third quarter when Platt decked him in the face with his elbow, earning a deserved ejection.

Tenaglia declined to seek instant retribution, remained in the game, hit both free throws and helped his team go on to win the contest.

“I was proud of how our guys handled the situation,” Nichols head coach Scott Faucher told Yahoo Sports. “They came together and focused on the next play.

“Nate actually made the two free throws and stayed in the game. He’s an extremely tough kid. He took the shot, rallied his teammates together and went right to the free throw line.”

Video of the incident has gone viral, and Fitchburg State announced Wednesday Platt faces severe punishment.

His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions. — Fitchburg State (@Fitchburg_State) November 14, 2018

Fitchburg State now must cope with the absence of its leading scorer and the negative attention his actions have brought to the school.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images