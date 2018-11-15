Mass. D-III College Basketball Player Apologizes For Violent Cheap Shot

Kewan Platt has addressed his moment of madness, which catapulted him into the headlines.

The Fitchburg State junior guard apologized Wednesday via Instagram for the brutal cheap shot he inflicted on Nichols College’s Nate Tenaglia the previous night during their D-III game. Video of Platt elbowing Tenaglia in the face went viral, and Fitchburg State subsequently suspended him from the team and barred him from campus.

“I hereby want to apologize and show my deep regret upon my actions that occurred during the game against Nichols College the other night,” Platt wrote, per WHDH’s Mike Fahey. “What I did was totally unacceptable and not justified in any way. I got frustrated and lost control over my behavior. I know these words cannot undo my wrongdoings. In the future I promise to make better choices.

“I’m not only apologizing to Nate Tenaglia but also to my teammates, the coaching staff, the University and the whole basketball community.”

Time will tell what, if any, additional punishment Platt will face. Nevertheless, his apology is a good first step toward making amends for his action.

