Massachusetts Man Wins $100K Lottery Prize By Playing Red Sox Jersey Numbers

It’s been a 2018 to remeber for the Boston Red Sox and their fans.

The Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games on their way to the 2018 World Series title, and as further proof that 2018 was Boston’s year, one diehard fan recently cashed in thanks to his love of the Sox.

According to the Associated Press, 84-year-old Jim Aylward Jr. of Templeton, Mass., won $100,000 in Monday’s Mass Cash drawing by playing the numbers of five Red Sox players. Aylward won the prize with the numbers of Rafael Devers (11), Andrew Benintendi (16), Jackie Bradley Jr. (19), Rick Porcello (22) and 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce (25).

Not a bad way to celebrate the franchise’s fourth World Series title since 2004.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images