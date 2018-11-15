Max Kellerman Believes Le’Veon Bell Could Put This Team ‘Over The Top’

Now that we’ve closed the book on Le’Veon Bell’s 2018 campaign, a new question has presented itself: Where will the star running back play next?

Bell elected not to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, in turn forfeiting the season and a $14.5 million payday. While the Steelers could slap a transition tag on Bell in the offseason, all signs point to the three-time Pro Bowl selection hitting the open market and finding a new home.

ESPN’s “First Take” debated Wednesday morning where Bell should take his talents in free agency, and co-host Max Kellerman likes the idea of the 26-year-old joining an AFC team on the rise.

“I think the Houston Texans could really use Le’Veon Bell,” Kellerman said. “When you think of the timing of everything, people are talking about the Jets, but (Sam) Darnold is still a baby. Deshaun Watson is heading into his third season next year. The offensive line was terrible in the beginning of the year, it’s coming along a little bit, Le’Veon Bell should help there. You have Le’Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins with a third-year quarterback who’s ready to win and a team that’s coming along? That’s tough. I think Le’Veon Bell maybe puts those guys over the top.”

The Texans’ offense could be frightening with Bell in the fold, especially if Will Fuller V can stay healthy. Having dual-threat options at both quarterback and running back would be a tall task for opposing defenses, pending Bell returns to being the same player after missing a year of NFL football.

Bell likely will have a laundry list of suitors and, of course, will be looking for a lucrative contract. He’d almost certainly make the Texans better, but Houston will need to evaluate if Bell is worth the money and potential headache.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports