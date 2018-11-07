Mike Vrabel Praises Patriots’ James White, Hopes Titans ‘Have An Answer’ For Him

FOXBORO, Mass. — James White knows a thing or two catching a football.

The New England Patriots running back already has 61 receptions on 81 targets for 531 yards with six touchdowns. He’s been a pest for opponents opposite of him and if he continues his consistency the rest of the season, defenses are going to have a big problem.

White looks to continue his strong play Sunday afternoon when the Pats travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. And one person who knows his defense needs to be on their A-game is Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. During his conference call Wednesday afternoon, the first-year-coach was asked about White’s stellar season — and his response just goes to show how much of an impact he’s had for New England.

Vrabel on James White's great season: "It's ridiculous. … I hope by Sunday we have an answer (for him)."— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 7, 2018

Vrabel also knows White is on pace to have a record year in catches. So many, in fact, the coach threw out a rather large number.

Q: James White's on pace for a record number of catches…



Vrabel: "Yeah, like 5,000." https://t.co/2lCaXLbnJv— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 7, 2018

Of course, White won’t amass 5,000 catches, but he’s clearly highly regarded by opponents, and he’ll look to add to his catch total when the two teams collide Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images