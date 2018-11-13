MLB Rumors: Don’t Expect Alex Cora To Win AL Manager Of The Year Award

Alex Cora’s accomplishments in his first year with the Boston Red Sox scream “manager of the year” material.

And in most seasons, leading your team to a World Series title and their most wins in franchise history — in your first year as a big league manager, no less — certainly would qualify.

But Cora is unlikely to take home American League Manager of the Year honors when the award’s recipient is announced Tuesday night, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Oakland Athletics skipper Bob Melvin is the “heavy favorite” to win the award.

The #MLB Manager of the Year awards will be revealed today.

Congratulations to Atlanta #Braves Brian Snitker and Oakland #Athletics Bob Melvin, who are heavy favorites. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 13, 2018

So, why will Cora likely come up empty? Again, he had one of the most successful managerial years in Major League Baseball history.

The answer, as it often is in award controversies, has more to do with when voting closed than who is the most worthy.

Remember, all of the #BBWAA votes were submitted immediately after the regular season, or #RedSox manager Alex Cora would be the leading candidate to win the AL Manager of the Year award — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 13, 2018

Red Sox fans likely will be upset over their beloved manager losing out on the award. Cora, however, probably won’t lose any sleep over it.

Check out this quote from Cora’s brother, Joey:

I asked Joey Cora if he thinks Alex Cora is deserving of manager of the year. pic.twitter.com/e7rLC4spUr — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 5, 2018

Now, it’s important to realize that Melvin is more than deserving of being named A.L. Manager of the Year. In fact, he probably is more deserving than any other A.L. manager, including Cora.

Melvin led the A’s to a 97-65 record and a birth in the A.L. Wild Card Game, a year after finishing 75-87. He also orchestrated the turnaround despite Oakland having the lowest payroll in baseball at $62.65 million and a roster that, frankly, was just OK. Cora, on the other hand, benefited from having a loaded roster that accounted for the second highest payroll in the game at $206.25 million.

At the end of the day, both managers had great seasons, and both are deserving of the award. But only can be named A.L. Manager of the Year, and Melvin reportedly — and deservedly — will hear his name called Tuesday night.

