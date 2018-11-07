MLB Rumors: Free Agent Bryce Harper To The Yankees ‘Not Happening’

This year’s Major League Baseball free agent class is stacked.

Two of the offseason’s biggest targets are Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Baltimore Orioles in July, while Harper has spent his entire career with the Washington Nationals.

It’s likely Harper won’t be back in Washington after the Nationals star reportedly turned down a massive offer from them, and the 25-year-old probably will seek a lucrative, long-term deal. He’s been linked to the New York Yankees throughout the regular season, but it doesn’t seem like Harper in pinstripes will be a reality.

As there continues to be speculation about Bryce Harper and the Yankees, a well-placed source emphatically says: “It’s not happening. He’s not going to be a Yankee.”— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 7, 2018

There likely will be plenty of suitors for the six-time All Star as he’ll certainly add a powerful bat to any lineup. Now it’s just a matter of time to see if he’ll take less than the $300 million he reportedly was offered, or if he’ll ink a more substantial contract.

