MLB Rumors: Meaningful Paul Goldschmidt Trade Talks Had By Two Teams With D-Backs

In an MLB offseason that will be dominated by flashier names, one of the game’s most underrated players could be the figure who swings the balance of power in the sport.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly open to moving just about anyone, including six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who despite his incredible career, remains one of the most overlooked players in baseball.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Monday night the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals have both had trade talks with the Diamondbacks about Goldschmidt. However, Rosenthal also noted a deal isn’t close at this time.

#Astros, #STLCards are the two teams that have had the most meaningful discussions with the #DBacks about a trade for Paul Goldschmidt, sources tell The Athletic. No deal is close; talks not yet advanced. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 20, 2018

The Diamondbacks might have a hard time getting a much bigger market for the right-handed-hitting first baseman. Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman last week mentioned the Astros as the most logical landing spot for the Houston native, and he also listed the Cardinals while noting they might prefer a left-handed hitter. Also among Heyward’s potential landing spots for Goldschmidt: Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia, although there are potential hurdles with each.

Goldschmidt’s contract situation likely complicates matters, too. He’s entering the final year of his contract and is set to earn $14.5 million in 2019. The 31-year-old has been consistent and durable throughout his D-Backs tenure, twice finishing second in National League Most Valuable Player voting. He hit 33 home runs and drove in 83 runs in 158 games last season.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images