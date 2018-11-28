MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi Drawing ‘Continued Interest’ From This Team

When it comes to buttering up Nathan Eovaldi, David Price want to double his efforts.

Eovaldi currently is one of the hottest commodities on the Major League Baseball free agent market. The hard-throwing right-hander, who was a postseason hero for the Boston Red Sox in their run to a World Series championship, reportedly is drawing interest as both a starter and a closer.

But while Eovaldi has said he’d love to stay in Boston, the fact remains another club might make an offer too good for the 28-year-old Texan to pass up. One of those teams could be the Houston Astros, who are showing “continued interest” in Eovaldi, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

#Astros showing continued interest in free agent Nathan Eovaldi, sources say. He is the second best pitcher ever from Alvin, Texas. And if Eovaldi signs with Houston, No. 1 on that list will watch him pitch from a seat behind home plate . . . @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 28, 2018

Will the allure of pitching in his home state ultimately lure Eovaldi away from Boston? We’ll just have to wait and see.

After being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays via midseason trade, Eovaldi went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA In 12 appearances (11 starts) for the Red Sox. He took his game to another level in the playoffs, though, going 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in six appearances, including two starts.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images