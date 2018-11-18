MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi Drawing Interest From These Nine Teams

Nathan Eovaldi is one of the hottest commodities on the Major League Baseball free agent market.

Following his dominant postseason performance for the Boston Red Sox, Eovaldi is drawing interest from at least nine teams, The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported Saturday. And, yes, the Red Sox are among the teams interested in the hard-throwing right-hander.

“The early suitors are the Brewers, Phillies, Braves, Angels, Red Sox, White Sox, Blue Jays, Padres, and Giants,” Cafardo wrote. “There’s likely to be more.

“Eovaldi would love to stay in Boston and the Red Sox will take their best shot.”

Eovaldi, 28, pitched well for Boston after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the trade deadline. In 12 appearances (11 starts) the Texas native went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA while showcasing overwhelming fastball velocity.

It was his performance in Boston’s run to a World Series championship, however, that really boosted Eovaldi’s stock.

In six appearances (two starts), Eovaldi went 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA. His lone loss, of course, came in a dominating, six-inning relief outing in the Red Sox’s heartbreaking extra-innings loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3.

Eovaldi twice has undergone Tommy John surgery, but his surgeon recently gave his right elbow a clean bill of health.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images