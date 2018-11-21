MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Trade Market Growing; Yankees Involved?

It sounds as if Thor might be swinging his hammer somewhere other than the Big Apple starting in 2019.

Noah Syndergaard, when healthy, is one of the most dominating pitchers in baseball, but alone might not be enough for the New York Mets to hold onto him. According to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, at least six teams have a legitimate interest in trading for the flame-throwing right-hander.

Mets owner Jeff Wilpon recently acknowledged trading the All-Star was on the table but cautioned the Mets would need to be blown away by the offer. If at least a half-dozen teams are in the running, it’s possible New York could get what it wants in that regard.

That could be especially if true if the New York Yankees are truly involved, as The Athletic reported the Yankees have at least checked on the pitcher. There reportedly is “zero momentum” to those talks at the moment, according to The Athletic, but things can change in a heartbeat.

Syndergaard had another fine season in 2018, despite making only 25 starts. He went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA, striking out 155 batters in 154 1/3 innings. Durability has been an issue for the 25-year-old — he’s made 30 starts just once in his career — but the sky is the limit as far as his potential with a fastball routinely sitting in the upper-90s.

Syndergaard’s value is even more given his contract situation, as he won’t be a free agent until 2022.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images