MLB Rumors: Sonny Gray Moving Soon? Yankees Have Multiple Trade Offers For Pitcher

The New York Yankees parted with a trio of prospects to acquire Sonny Gray from the Oakland Athletics, a move that hasn’t quite worked out the way they’d hoped.

Now, the Yankees seem intent on trying to recoup some of their losses, as they have multiple trade offers on the table for the right-handed pitcher, according to SNY.

One team that’s reportedly smitten with Gray is the Cincinnati Reds, and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi speculated the possibility of the Yankees trying to acquire top shortstop prospect Jeter Downs. The cute Jeter coincidence aside, Morosi mentions Downs as a possible fill-in for Didi Gregorius as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

That would be a good little haul for the Yankees given how much Gray struggled at times in the Bronx. Gray appeared in 30 games last season for New York (23 starts), going 11-9 with a 4.90 ERA. He was especially bad at Yankee Stadium, allowing 46 earned runs — with 11 home runs — in just 59 1/3 innings at home.

It’s highly unlikely dealing Gray would be the Yankees’ only pitching-related move this winter. New York seems all about upgrading its pitching rotation after finishing in second place to the Red Sox in the American League East and being eliminated by Boston in the AL Division Series. Already this offseason, the Yankees have been connected to free agent starter Patrick Corbin, and they could also make another trade for a pitcher like Seattle’s James Paxton or perhaps even Cleveland’s Corey Kluber.

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. ET): Or maybe the Yankees will just try to do this.

Sources: #Yankees, #Athletics have had contact about a deal that would send Sonny Gray back to Oakland, but there is no present momentum in talks. Oakland is looking for pitching and clearly comfortable bringing back former A’s (Cahill, Anderson, et al). @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 16, 2018

