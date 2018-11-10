MLB Rumors: This Team Had Midseason Trade In Place For Bryce Harper

Where will Bryce Harper play baseball in 2019?

The 2015 National League MVP currently is a free agent and has stayed quiet on whether he will remain with the Washington Nationals or sign elsewhere. On Saturday afternoon, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal dropped a bomb and reported that the 26-year-old almost was moved during this past season.

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals reportedly had a deal in place that would’ve sent the six-time All-Star to Houston in exchange for three minor league players. Rosenthal reports that Nationals ownership “refused to approve the move” and vetoed the trade before it could reach the closing stages.

If Washington and Houston were able to complete a deal it could’ve had seismic results.

The Astros won a franchise-record 103 regular-season games and swept the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series before falling to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Championship Series.

With Harper, they would’ve improved their outfield and added a prolific hitter to the lineup to help compete against the Red Sox. The addition of Harper would have made an already good Astros team better, and who knows, maybe even made the ALCS a little closer.

