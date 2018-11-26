MLB Rumors: Three Teams Interested In Andrew Miller In Free Agency

Andrew Miller’s relative lack of activity in 2018 hasn’t evaporated enthusiasm over his ability.

The free-agent relief pitcher is drawing interest from the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday via Twitter. Miller had a 4.24 ERA in just 34 innings last season with the Cleveland Indians, but his previous success and teams’ desire for a dependable left-handed option in the bullpen prompted interested teams to pursue his signature.

Free agent Andrew Miller drawing active interest from #STLCards, #Phillies and #Mets, among others, sources say, although he’s not yet close to signing a new contract. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 26, 2018

Miller, 33, earned $9 million in 2018, the last season he pitched under the four-year contract he signed with the New York Yankees in 2015. He endured knee and shoulder problems throughout the season, and interested teams might have to gamble on whether his numbers represent a one-year injury blip or a veteran pitcher at the start of a decline.

