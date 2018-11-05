MLB Rumors: Yankees’ Interest In Manny Machado Depends On This Factor

The New York Yankees are just not that into Manny Machado … unless he demonstrates he’s into them.

The Yankees’ level of interest in signing the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop this offseason will depend on his contractual demands, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and the Daily News’ Wallace Matthews. Machado will be an unrestricted free agent and is expected to command a long-term contract worth more than $300 million.

Yankees will look into Machado, and it will depend on the price. Pitching is the priority though (and as said here, with Corbin and Happ top the list) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 5, 2018

A Yankees insider explained to Matthews how the team will approach Machado’s impending foray into free agency.

“We’re open to him but a lot more discussion is necessary,” the source said. “The character thing is important. It also depends on how much he wants and who else is out there.”

Heyman’s and Matthews’ reporting follows two twist’s Machado’s free-agency story took in recent weeks. His stock appeared to dip after he admitted to not hustling during the National League Championship Series and followed it with a subpar World Series. Those developments, combined with the fact the Yankees will likely prioritize other positions over shortstop, reportedly have them “lukewarm” about signing Machado.

Nevertheless, when the bidding begins, the Yankees might not sit idly by as the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and other interested teams chase the marquee free agent of the 2018-19 offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images