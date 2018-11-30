MLB Rumors: Yankees, Marlins Have Discussed J.T. Realmuto, Gary Sanchez Swap

Could the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins be sporting new backstops next season?

Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto is regarded as the top catcher available for trade or in free agency this offseason as Miami continues its full-fledged rebuild. He’s under contract for two more seasons, is strong defensively and has a capable at-bat as well.

The Yankees reportedly have expressed some interest, according to FanCred Sports’ John Heyman, and in making the deal happen they would part ways with Gary Sanchez. However, that’s where the trouble in negotiations start.

“The issue with the Yankees’ talks,” Heyman wrote, “apparently is that they still hold Gary Sanchez in high enough regard that they have resisted offering other top pieces in a package with Sanchez. The Marlins, who are run by ex-Yankee types (Derek Jeter, Gary Denbo) seem to like Sanchez as well but are hoping for a major package for Realmuto.”

The Marlins looking for more than just one big league-ready player obviously means Yankees general manager Brian Cashman would need to dig a little deeper to get a deal done. You can’t necessarily blame Miami for wanting more either, as Sanchez is coming off an underwhelming season at the plate that also was marred by subpar defense and issues with hustling.

While Realmuto to the Yankees sure sounds like a possibility, it appears the Marlins are looking for more — although, lest we forget the fleecing New York pulled on the Marlins in getting Giancarlo Stanton this time last year.

