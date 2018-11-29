MLB Rumors: Yankees Out Of Noah Syndergaard Trade Market; These Teams In

The next destination in Noah Syndergaard’s career probably won’t be across town from his current home.

The New York Mets pitcher is attracting trade interest from several teams, but the New York Yankees aren’t among them, according to SportsNet New York’s Andy Martino. The Yankees reportedly have joined the Cincinnati Reds in dropping out of talks over a Syndergaard, but the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies remain interested in acquiring the 26-year-old flamethrower.

When Mets owner Jeff Wilpon admitted earlier this month the team wouldn’t rule out trading Syndergaard, at least six teams entered the running to strike a deal, according to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, who reported the size of the trade market for the pitcher without identifying who was interested.

The Yankees want to upgrade their starting-pitching rotation this offseason. Landing Syndergaard, an immense talent who’ll be under contract for the next four seasons, would help them achieve that goal. But the Yankees apparently are set to pursue other options. Baseball fans only can wonder why.

Thumbnail photo via D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports Images