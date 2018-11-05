Mohamed Salah’s Statue Joins Cristiano Ronaldo’s Among Soccer-Art Fails

Mohamed Salah doesn’t often miss his mark, but one of his admirers is accused of doing just that.

A statue of the Liverpool FC and Egypt soccer team superstar is causing a stir on the internet because it bears little resemblance to him. Egyptian sculptor Mai Abdel Allah revealed her Salah statue Sunday at the World Youth Forum, and images of the piece immediately prompted an outpouring of opinion on social media … much of it negative.

What on earth? 😂 A new statue of Mohamed Salah is causing a storm on social media: https://t.co/ikiWZrWSLC pic.twitter.com/VKhS9fbYdv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 5, 2018

A new @MoSalah statue was unveiled today… And it's different? 😂pic.twitter.com/NY17yhRxyl — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 4, 2018

The new Mo Salah Sculpture 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/sQas7f52BH — The LAD Football (@TheLADFootball) November 5, 2018

Many critics compare Salah’s statue to the infamous bust of Cristiano Ronaldo, images of which went viral and drew instant ridicule upon its unveiling at the airport in Madeira, Portugal.

Everyone: "The Ronaldo sculpture was the worst ever made!" 😂 Mo Salah sculptor: "Hold my beer" 😳 pic.twitter.com/IgQVOIaWtg — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) November 5, 2018

