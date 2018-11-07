Mookie Betts Celebrates Birth Of First Child With Heartfelt Instagram Post

If you think your past nine days have been great, Mookie Betts has you beat.

Dating back to the Red Sox’s World Series win Oct. 28, Betts has paraded around the city of Boston, won his third straight Gold Glove Award and was named a finalist for the 2018 American League MVP Award.

But Tuesday night topped all of those moments by a long shot for Betts and his family.

Betts and his longtime girlfriend, Brianna, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, to the world. The Red Sox star delivered the news to the public via Instagram, sharing three photos along with a caption that read, “Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess. Nov 6th 2018 is a day I’ll never forget❤️”

You can see Betts’ post here.

Congrats, Mookie and Brianna!

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports