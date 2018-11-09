Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez Win Silver Slugger Awards After Stellar Seasons

The Boston Red Sox featured one of the most potent lineups in all of baseball this past season, and two of their stars were recognized Thursday for their efforts at the plate in 2018.
Mookie Betts, who recently took home a Gold Glove Award and was named a finalist for the American League MVP Award, put together arguably the best season of his career, boasting a league-leading .346 batting average to go along with 32 home runs and a career-high 129 runs scored.
Betts surely couldn’t have set that career high without J.D. Martinez, who managed to exceed expectations in his first season with the Red Sox. The veteran slugger clubbed 43 home runs — a new franchise record for player’s first year in Boston — while posting a .330 average and a league-leading 130 RBIs. As a result, Martinez made Silver Slugger history by winning the award at two separate positions.
Betts, Martinez and the Red Sox claimed baseball’s ultimate prize by winning the 2018 World Series, but adding a little extra hardware never hurts.
