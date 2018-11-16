Mookie Betts Makes History By Winning 2018 AL MVP Award To Cap Red Sox Season

Mookie Betts had an unbelievable 2018 season for the Boston Red Sox, and he was recognized for his excellent campaign Thursday when he was named American League MVP.

Betts is the best. Your 2018 American League MVP: @mookiebetts. pic.twitter.com/ixotGMXPPj — MLB (@MLB) November 15, 2018

The star outfielder hit .346 with 32 home runs, 80 RBIs, 129 runs scored and 30 stolen bases while slugging .640 and generating a 1.078 OPS. Betts also won a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and led Major League Baseball with a WAR of 10.9 while leading the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title.

And he achieved a little bit of history with this #feat.

Mookie Betts is the first American League player ever to win the World Series and earn MVP, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger Awards in the same season. The only NL player ever to do that is Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt (1980, Phillies). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) November 15, 2018

Mookie Betts is the first player to win all of these in the same season: World Series

MVP

Gold Glove

Silver Slugger

batting title https://t.co/gkD0mv2bct — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 16, 2018

Betts beat out Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout coming in second. Markus Lynn Betts became the 11th member of the Red Sox to take home the award, joining an impressive list of Dustin Pedroia (2008), Mo Vaughn (1995), Roger Clemens (1986), Jim Rick (1978), Fred Lynn (1975), Carl Yastrzemski (1967), Jackie Jensen (1958), Ted Williams (1946, ’49), Jimmie Foxx (1938) and Tris Speaker (1912).

The 25-year-old received 28 first-place votes and two second-place votes to take home the hardware.

Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez received one first-place vote and came in third. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich took home the National League MVP.

The damage is officially done for the 2018 Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images