Mookie Betts Reveals What He Needs To Work On After 2018 MVP Season

Mookie Betts had an unbelievable 2018 season for the Boston Red Sox, winning a World Series title, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger before being named 2018 American League MVP on Thursday to cap off his historic campaign.

While some might rest on their laurels after turning in the year Betts did in 2018, the star outfielder already is thinking about what he can do to improve next season as the Red Sox look to defend their title.

Betts spoke with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on “SportsCenter” on Thursday and explained what he plans to work on during the offseason.

“Just little ins and outs,” Betts said, “I mean, of the swing, obviously, I’ll work on some defensive stuff. Just trying to be consistent, you know, the little things that make you consistent I’m definitely going to work hard on and keep going in spring training.”

The best never are satisfied, and Betts is the best player in baseball with apologies to Mike Trout.

With his MVP win, Betts became the first player in AL history to win an MVP, a World Series title, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger in the same season. Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt is the only other player in history to achieve the feat, doing so in 1980.

What will Betts do for an encore in 2019? We can’t wait to find out.

